Canada
August 18, 2018 6:05 pm

Saskatchewan police officers attend regimental funeral

By Reporter  Global News

The flag-draped casket of slain Fredericton police officer Cst. Robb Costello is carried past members of the Fredericton Police department, family, and friends during a regimental funeral for Cst. Costello and Cst. Sara Burns on in Fredericton on Saturday, August 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

File / Global News
A A

A regimental funeral was held today for two Fredericton police officers who were killed in the line of duty during a shooting attack eight days ago.

Thousands of officers and first responders from across Canada and the United States descended on the city to pay their respects to their colleagues.

READ MORE: ‘She is a hero’: Husband of slain Fredericton officer bids tearful goodbye

a contingent of first responders from Saskatchewan are among those who traveled to Fredericton were among them.

Three officers from the Saskatoon Police Service, two from Moose Jaw, and one from Weyburn are representing the south of the province.

Three Regina Police Service members who attended are originally from New Brunswick, including one from Fredericton.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fredericton
Fredericton Shooting
Moose Jaw Police Service
Regimental funeral
Regina Police Service
Saskatoon Police Service
Weyburn Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News