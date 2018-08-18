Saskatchewan police officers attend regimental funeral

A regimental funeral was held today for two Fredericton police officers who were killed in the line of duty during a shooting attack eight days ago.

Thousands of officers and first responders from across Canada and the United States descended on the city to pay their respects to their colleagues.

a contingent of first responders from Saskatchewan are among those who traveled to Fredericton were among them.

Three officers from the Saskatoon Police Service, two from Moose Jaw, and one from Weyburn are representing the south of the province.

Three Regina Police Service members who attended are originally from New Brunswick, including one from Fredericton.