Canada
August 18, 2018 3:24 pm
Updated: August 18, 2018 3:25 pm

‘She is a hero’: Husband of slain Fredericton officer bids tearful goodbye

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The husband of Cst. Sara Burns, one of two officers killed in a shooting in Fredericton last week, offers a tearful goodbye to his wife.

A A

The husband of Const. Sara Burns had the opportunity to say goodbye to his wife on Saturday in front of thousands of police officers from across the country.

Steven Burns honoured his wife with a tearful tribute, calling her his “hero and my angel.”

“But now she is a hero and an angel for a community, a province and a nation,” Burns said on Saturday.

READ MORE: Thousands attend funeral service for 2 officers killed in Fredericton shooting

Const. Sara Burns and Const. Robb Costello died last week while responding to a report of shots fired on Brookside Drive.

Two others, Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud, also died in the horrific shooting.

WATCH: Fredericton police chief chokes up remembering her fallen officers

At the funeral, Burns spoke of Sara’s desire to become a police officer. He said she decided to pursue her criminology degree when she was 35 “while running the entire family and doing 20 hours a week minimum on the auxiliary for the Fredericton Police Force.”

Upon graduating, Burns said Sara then applied to attend the Atlantic Police Academy.

“When I think back now, I remember her biggest fear was having to leave her boys behind for about six months while she attended the academy in P.E.I.,” said Burns.

“For 19 years she was the best wife, mother, business partner, chauffeur, nurse, and hockey mom a family could ever ask for.”

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic Leblanc and New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant, right, look on as members of the Fredericton Police Force carry the casket for Const. Sara Burns at the regimental funeral for burns and Const. Robb Costello, killed in the line of duty, in Fredericton on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. The two city police officers were among four people who died in a shooting in a residential area on the city’s north side. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

WATCH: Regimental funeral procession 


Story continues below

Burns said his wife was “proud beyond her words” to be a City of Fredericton police officer.

“I can remember all too often, driving in the car, just the two of us, and in mid-sentence she would just belt out, ‘I love my job!’” he said.

READ MORE: Publication ban lifted on details about Fredericton shooting that killed 4

Burns also had a message for Sara’s former colleagues.

“Don’t burden yourself with the why,” he said, “because you won’t find the answer. When it’s your time, it is your time.”

“And never, never lay blame.”
Report an error
#FrederictonStrong
Canada
Const. Robb Costello
Const. Sara Burns
Fatal Shooting
Fredericton
Fredericton Police Force
Fredericton Shooting
Global News at 6 Halifax
New Brunswick
Police
Shooting
Steven Burns

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News