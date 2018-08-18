Water ‘outage’ in Enderby; city working on problem

The City of Enderby is asking its residents to use water only for essential purposes due to a sudden outage.

In a tweet sent out on Saturday morning at 9:17 a.m., the city said that a water outage was affecting part of the city, but that crews were working on the problem. The city added “our backup source is supplying limited water in the meantime. Please only use water for essential purposes until further notice.”

It's believed the water outage was caused by an electrical issue.