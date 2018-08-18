Man, 42, released from hospital following Mississauga shooting

Police west of Toronto say a man has been released from hospital after a shooting Friday night.

Police in Peel Region say they responded to a shooting in Mississauga, Ont., at about 10 p.m.

They say a 42-year-old-man was taken to hospital in stable condition and was released the following morning.

Investigators did not release any information about possible suspects, and are asking anyone with information to get in touch.

Victim reported to be in stable condition. Witnesses are asked to contact investigators from 11 CIB at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or provide information through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) August 18, 2018