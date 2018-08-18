Crime
August 18, 2018 11:45 am

Man, 42, released from hospital following Mississauga shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press

Peel Regional police say a man has been released from hospital after an overnight shooting in Mississauga.

Police west of Toronto say a man has been released from hospital after a shooting Friday night.

Police in Peel Region say they responded to a shooting in Mississauga, Ont., at about 10 p.m.

They say a 42-year-old-man was taken to hospital in stable condition and was released the following morning.

Investigators did not release any information about possible suspects, and are asking anyone with information to get in touch.

