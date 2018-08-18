Blue Bombers QB Matt Nichols responds to booing fans

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols was not impressed after hearing boos from the fans after Friday’s 44-21 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks.

Nichols was booed a few times throughout the game, including once when he re-entered the game late in the fourth quarter after sitting out a few plays.

“The saddest thing tonight for me was I feel like I give my heart to this city and this team,” Nichols said.

“I put everything in there to go out there and try to perform for my teammates and these fans and it was pretty sad for me. I took some shots tonight, took a big one on my elbow and had to come out for a couple of plays and shook that one off and got booed by the whole stadium that I was coming back out there. That was pretty hard for me tonight.”

The Bombers pivot has not yet passed for 300 yards in a game and has a completion percentage of 62%. He was also injured for the first three games of the season.

Head Coach Mike O’Shea understands that fans have the right to vent their frustrations.

“They pay good, hard-earned money to come in and be entertained and hopefully see wins, and when they’re not they get frustrated, too.” O’shea said.

“I would think the players are really disappointed and really frustrated also. To say whether it’s warranted or not, no. Matt Nichols has won us a pile of games because he plays the way he does and he leads the way he does.”

O’Shea is expecting Nichols to bounce back quickly.

“He’s probably going home to watch the game right now. As a lot of these pros do, he wants to know the answers right now.”

The Bombers return to the practice field Monday to ger up for a meeting with the Calgary Stampeders Saturday afternoon.

