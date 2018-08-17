Canada
August 17, 2018 7:06 pm
Updated: August 17, 2018 7:12 pm

Fire burning near Meadow Lake Mechanical Pulp mill: SaskAlert

An advisory alert was issued by the rural municipality of Meadow Lake due to a fire burning near the Meadow Lake Mechanical Pulp mill.

An advisory alert has been issued due to a fire burning near the Meadow Lake Mechanical Pulp mill and NorSask Forest Products.

The “industrial fire emergency alert” from the rural municipality of Meadow Lake appeared on SaskAlert at 4:33 p.m. CT on Aug. 17.

The blaze is reported near the intersection of highways 55 and 903.

People are being asked to avoid travel in the area.

Meadow Lake is approximately 275 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

