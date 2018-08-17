Potential bus route change near Moncton retirement home concerns residents

Despite the city of Moncton saying no decision has been made yet, potential changes to a bus stop, which currently sits outside a retirement home, are being discussed.

The current stop outside Peoples Park Tower, located in the city’s west end, allows seniors to be picked up by transit at the doors of the complex. It also allows them to stay in a specifically-designed waiting space inside.

Emile LeBlanc, who lives at the facility, says it would be “very difficult” to safely get to Saint George Boulevard, where a potential new stop is 150 feet away, especially during the winter months.

“When you’re getting older, life is getting harder … and it shouldn’t be,” says Eileen Graham, who also lives at Peoples Park Tower. “We’ve gone through the hard part in life. It should be getting easier.”

A discussion which drew an estimated 125 to 150 residents was held Thursday, with representatives from the city, Codiac Transpo, and Peoples Park Tower management.

The idea of the possible change isn’t sitting well with those living in the building.

“To me, it’s nothing less than senior abuse,” says Graham. “They can’t expect seniors to walk that far in the winter time, in the rain, the hail and the sleet.”

The current stop outside the residence has been in place for over 30 years, but according to a city spokesperson, some concerns have been raised over the past few months, sparking talks on the issue.

“At times, the bus drivers were noticing that they weren’t necessarily able to enter the parking lot safely due to other vehicles being in their way and that sort of thing, which means they had to stay on Saint George Boulevard,” says Nicole Melanson. “But those waiting for the bus at the front door didn’t realize the bus had arrived.”

Peoples Park Tower management tells Global News it is willing to work with the city, including possibly changing the layout of the parking lot to address those concerns.

The city says no official decision has been made on the matter yet, but it will review suggestions and input received.

Residents don’t feel a discussion on the topic was beneficial.

“They came in there with their mind made up, we noticed it immediately. All of us,” says LeBlanc. “The first minute of the gentlemen that spoke and said a few words – everybody booed him.”

While the city says the stop is one of the most important to Codiac Transit, it will look into solutions and compromises. But a timeline for a decision is tough to predict right now.