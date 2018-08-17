Huge softball crowds expected this weekend in Napanee

Softball Canada can always count on Napanee to host a successful tournament.

For the sixth time in 25 years, the governing body for Canadian Softball has selected the Eastern Ontario town to host a national championship event.

The Canadian Under-19 Boys Fastball tournament continues at the Napanee Fairgrounds. The championship game is scheduled for 3 p.m on Sunday.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be back in Napanee,” said Lisa Down, an executive member for Softball Canada.

“They always have a solid bid. They know how to run a first-class show with a great committee and a strong volunteer fan base. Napanee is a hotbed for softball in this country and it shows in the stands with hundreds of fans for every game.”

There’s been a concern over the years that softball is dying in Canada, but Down says Softball Canada has actually seen an increase in participation right across the country.

“The learn-to-play program has been quite successful,” Down said.

“There are a lot of choices for kids today, but we feel we’re attracting young athletes to the sport and that’s a positive sign. Cities and towns are rebuilding or restarting their programs and it shows in the numbers for both boys and girls.”

Down says youth are the future for softball in Canada and holding events like this in Napanee will only strengthen the game.

“Napanee continues to do an amazing job,” said Down, who expects a capacity crowd this weekend, especially if the host team qualifies for the championship game.