Adults-only water gun battle planned this weekend in Guelph

It’s a chance to let loose and feel like a kid again.

That’s the rationale behind an adults-only water gun battle in Guelph this weekend organized by Carmela van de Geyn, the administrator of a popular local Facebook group.

She has noticed a lot of people have been stressed out lately judging by the comments and replies she has seen in the group, Guelph This & That.

“People are replying in ways that they might not have previously, so we just feel that a lot of people are upset about some of the stuff that is happening within the city,” van de Geyn explained.

The water gun battle idea came while van de Geyn was taking a walk in a park and saw some kids having some fun.

“I was just thinking that it’s been many years since a lot of us grownups have really just let loose and had some kids fun,” she explained.

The idea, which went from water balloons to water guns due to allergies, received a lot of support when van de Geyn posted it in the Facebook group.

It’s scheduled from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Sunday at York Road Park. Those taking part are asked to bring their own water guns and water.

“I’m going to be filling my cooler up with water to refill my soakers,” van de Geyn said while also recommending goggles and running shoes.

The battle is an adults-only event because van de Geyn was worried about kids getting hurt, but the hope is to turn it into a fun activity that happens often.

“If it does grow, I’d like to get the police involved, and the fire department, and all of the councillors,” she said. “I think it’d be great if we could have competitions.”

More information on the water gun battle can be found on the event’s Facebook page.