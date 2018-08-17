New #FallingStars internet challenge shows wealthy Russians staging their deaths

In the past, our social media feeds have been flooded with fun internet challenges, like the mannequin challenge and the Harlem Shake. And there have been decidedly more dangerous ones, too, like the Tide Pod challenge that saw people biting into the detergent packets. But a new challenge that’s currently taking hold of Russia’s elite can best be described as downright strange.

WATCH BELOW: The hot water challenge is the latest thing for parents to be worried about

Dubbed #FallingStars, it consists of people staging scenes in which they have fallen to their deaths. And it seems that it’s especially prevalent among the wealthy, who have the ability to stage elaborate scenes of themselves plunging to a glamorous death from the stairs of a yacht, a personal jet or a luxury vehicle.

People have taken to posting these images to Instagram and tagging friends who they’d like to see try their hand at it. While it originally took hold in Russia, it’s now spreading to other eastern European countries, including Slovenia and Ukraine.

Some high-profile personalities have also joined in the strange fun, including American model Arizona Muse and a Miss Ukraine contestant.

READ MORE: ‘Tide Pod Challenge’ dares teens to eat laundry detergent and health experts are concerned

At the moment, the craze is focused in Russia and eastern Europe, but there’s no telling if or when the rest of the world’s one per cent will throw their designer hat in the ring.

#Repost @marina_ross__ #fallingstars #fallingstars2018 A post shared by fallingstarschallenge (@fallingstarschallenge) on Aug 15, 2018 at 7:32am PDT