Grand River Hospital unveils new head honcho

Ron Gagnon has been named as the new president and CEO of Grand River Hospital (GRH).

Gagnon comes to Kitchener from Sault Ste. Marie, where he held a similar role at Sault Area Hospital since 2006.

“I am excited to join the inspired team at Grand River Hospital and to work with them to continue advancing exceptional care,” Gagnon said. “Waterloo Region is at an exciting point in its health-care evolution, and Grand River Hospital is uniquely positioned as a key collaborator and leader in the delivery of care, health education, research and innovation.

GRH board chair Janice Deganis said the hospital leaders conducted a lengthy search before they zeroed in on Gagnon.

“We conducted a national search guided by qualities and attributes recommended by our hospital community and many partners in Waterloo Region and Guelph-Wellington,” Deganis said in a statement. “Ron Gagnon brings an impressive range of talents, skills and demonstrated successes to our organization, and we welcome him to our community.”

Gagnon will replace Malcolm Maxwell, who will retire after serving as GRH’s president and CEO for the past 11 years.