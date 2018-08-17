Montreal activists take aim at John A. Macdonald statue

A statue of Sir John A. Macdonald located at Place du Canada in downtown Montreal was vandalized overnight.

A video of the statue of Canada’s first prime minister being spray-painted red was posted online after it was sent anonymously to various independent media outlets in Montreal.

The organization claiming responsibility for the action refers to itself as a group of “unnamed anti-colonial vandals.”

A communique — left near the vanadalized monument — states the group is showing its support for the removal of a John A. Macdonald statue in Victoria last week.

It is not the first time the Montreal statue has drawn the ire of activists. It was also spray-painted red in November of last year.

It is unclear whether the same group is responsible for both actions, but the motive remains unchanged.

The anonymous group is hoping the city of Montreal will remove the statue arguing it should be in a museum not on display in public spaces.

“Public space should celebrate collective struggles for justice and liberation, not white supremacy and genocide,” a statement posted to Facebook reads.

The activists argue John A. Macdonald was a ” white supremacist.”

“He directly contributed to the genocide of Indigenous peoples with the creation of the brutal residential schools system, as well as other measures meant to destroy native cultures and traditions.”

Global News reached out to the city of Montreal for comment but has yet to hear back.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said they were aware of the video but had not received any complaints concerning the vandalism and as such were not investigating the incident.