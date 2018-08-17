Man dies in crash in Douro-Dummer Township

A man is dead following an early morning crash in Douro on Thursday.

Peterborough County OPP responded to a crash on County Road 4 near the 5th Line around midnight.

Police say the eastbound car lost control and left the roadway.

“The car entered the ditch and rolled,” OPP stated. “The driver of the car did not survive the collision.”

The victim has been identified as Terrance Ford, 58, of Douro-Dummer Township.

County Road 4 was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.