Man in critical condition after shooting at northeast Edmonton house party

A man in his late 20s was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being shot at a house party in northeast Edmonton early Friday morning.

Police were called just before 4 a.m. to a home in the Bellevue neighbourhood, on 68 Street between 113 and 114 Avenues.

“There was a party of some kind at the residence,” said Edmonton Police Service Insp. Regan James.

“One of the people at the residence indicated that the party should be over. Shortly after that, one shot was fired — as far as we know — and a male is in critical condition as a result of that shooting.”

EPS said the man was shot once in the chest outside the house where the part was taking place. The victim was was intubated and taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital unconscious and in critical condition.

“I can tell you that the male was unresponsive when we arrived, so we have no information from him whatsoever,” James said.

Police said there were two suspects, who have not yet been arrested. The suspects and the victim were together at the party.

The area around the house was blocked off with police tape. The shooting happened just down the street from Eastglen School and the Eastglen Leisure Centre, but police do not believe anyone in the area is at risk.

“I’ll further add that there’s really no concern for the rest of the neighbourhood or anyone else. This was a confined incident with these people. So people should not be concerned,” James said.

Edmonton police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything to call them.