Temporary bridge in Port Bruce to open Monday

A temporary replacement bridge over Catfish Creek in Port Bruce is expected to be in place on Monday. There were no injuries when the Imperial Road Bridge collapsed in February due to heavy rain and flooding.

St. Marys-based McClean Taylor Construction Ltd. started working on the bridge in mid-June with a projected completion date of Aug. 15. That was later pushed back to the end of the month due to unforeseen delays.

For Elgin County Warden David Marr, he’s just glad the bridge is finally finished.

“There was a lot of things we had to do to get this bridge in place. Different legal requirements, we had to line up the bridge itself, get a contractor. It’s taken a little bit longer than we initially thought but in the end, by opening up on Monday, we’ll be about a week ahead of schedule.”

Marr adds there is no timeline for when the permanent bridge will be built, but concentration has now completely switched over to making sure that process is complete.

