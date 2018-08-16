National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain extension work between Edmonton and Kelowna

The National Energy Board has given the green light to start construction on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Based on a condition compliance letter report, Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC can now begin work on segments 1 to 4, from the Edmonton, Alta., terminal to the Darfield pump station north of Kamloops, B.C.

When combined with an Aug. 3 report, Trans Mountain has met all of the pre-construction conditions for the pipeline extension between Edmonton and Kamloops.

More than 96 per cent of the detailed route for segments 1 to 4 has also been approved by the NEB.

That counts for 72 per cent of the entire pipeline route.

The company can now begin construction of those segments of the pipeline, including clearing the right of way, subject to other federal, provincial and municipal permits and regulations.

Two detailed route hearings remain active for the approved segments, preventing construction related to those hearings while they are still active.

Hearings for segment 6, the final segment of the route, are scheduled to begin in Chilliwack, B.C., in October 2018.