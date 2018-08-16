Money
August 16, 2018 5:21 pm

Alberta government reaches tentative 3-year deal with AUPE

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees flag outside the Alberta legislature.

Supplied, AUPE.ca
A A

Alberta’s largest union has reached a tentative deal with the provincial government on a new contract.

Details of the three-year agreement for 23,000 Alberta Union of Provincial Employees members were not released.

A mail-in ratification vote is planned over the next few weeks and if approved by members the agreement would expire on March 31, 2020.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci thanked negotiators on both sides.

Story continues below

“I want to thank negotiators for the Government and the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees for their hard work in reaching a tentative agreement,” he said in a statement. “I also want to thank the mediator, Andy Sims, for his efforts in supporting the parties through the negotiation process.

“We respect the ratification process in which the AUPE will now engage with its members.”

Along with this deal, the government has reached agreements with the Alberta Teachers’ Association, Health Sciences Association of Alberta and the United Nurses of Alberta.

READ MORE: Alberta nurses ratify deal that includes wage freeze, job security

Negotiations continue on contracts that cover Alberta Health Services workers.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta Government
Alberta labour
Alberta Legislature
Alberta NDP
Alberta Union of Provincial Employees
AUPE
Joe Ceci
Labour
money
unions

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News