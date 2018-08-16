Alberta government reaches tentative 3-year deal with AUPE

Alberta’s largest union has reached a tentative deal with the provincial government on a new contract.

Details of the three-year agreement for 23,000 Alberta Union of Provincial Employees members were not released.

A mail-in ratification vote is planned over the next few weeks and if approved by members the agreement would expire on March 31, 2020.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci thanked negotiators on both sides.

“I want to thank negotiators for the Government and the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees for their hard work in reaching a tentative agreement,” he said in a statement. “I also want to thank the mediator, Andy Sims, for his efforts in supporting the parties through the negotiation process.

“We respect the ratification process in which the AUPE will now engage with its members.”

Along with this deal, the government has reached agreements with the Alberta Teachers’ Association, Health Sciences Association of Alberta and the United Nurses of Alberta.

Negotiations continue on contracts that cover Alberta Health Services workers.