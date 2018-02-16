Health
February 16, 2018 3:38 pm

Alberta nurses ratify deal that includes wage freeze, job security

By Staff The Canadian Press

A nurse walks down a hallway at Calgary's former Grace Hospital, which is now a private health care facility, Wednesday, Jan 12, 2005.

CP PHOTO/Jeff McIntosh
The United Nurses of Alberta says its members have ratified a new contract with the province that includes a two-year wage freeze and job security.

Union president Heather Smith says the contract recognizes the reality of the economic climate in Alberta.

The agreement covers about 28,000 registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses.

The three-year agreement will run retroactive from April 2017 to March 31, 2020, and includes a wage re-opening provision in the third year.

The union says it expects the agreement will be ratified by Alberta Health Services later Friday.

Alberta is facing a $10.3-billion deficit this year, and Finance Minister Joe Ceci has asked public-sector unions to consider zero wage increases while the province works to keep front-line jobs.

