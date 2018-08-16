Missing hiker from Cranbrook found in good health: RCMP

Police are reporting that a missing hiker from Cranbrook has been found safe.

In a 17-word tweet that was issued Wednesday evening, Kimberley RCMP said “Louise Baxter has been found and is in good health. Her dog Maverick is also doing well.”

Louise Baxter has been found and is in good health. Her dog Maverick is also doing well. — Kimberley RCMP (@KimberleyRCMP) August 16, 2018

A successful conclusion after 3 days of searching! Big thanks to the pilots and dozens of volunteers from all over the Kootenays ⁦@BCSARAssoc⁩ ⁦@BC__AS⁩ ⁦ pic.twitter.com/ox3XiQ79nX — Columbia Valley SAR (@InvermereSAR) August 16, 2018

Police say Baxter went hiking with five others in the Jumbo Pass area on Sunday, then decided to go on a short walk by herself with her dog. She didn’t return and was reported as missing on Monday.

READ MORE: Brandon, Man. hiker goes missing while traversing Alps in Germany

Search and rescue teams were deployed from Columbia Valley, Golden, Cranbrook, Kimberley and Creston. Search dogs were on the scene, as were helicopters. Baxter was dressed for the conditions but did not have overnight provisions, according to witnesses. Police described the terrain as steep and difficult to search.

It's been a long 3 days, emotional for friends, family and every everyone involved. Thanks goes out to everyone for the support. Hug your loved one and say thanks. Further info and photos tomorrow but I'm done for today. Good night. — Kimberley RCMP (@KimberleyRCMP) August 16, 2018

When Kimberley RCMP announced that Baxter had been found, one person, Sharon Cross, tweeted “Over the moon happy! This was great news to come home to after a long hot day searching in the mountains. A celebration is in order I think. Thanks so much to all the RCMP members and Search & Rescue teams that helped in finding her.”