Why too much water can be toxic for your dehydrated dog

During the dog days of summer, it’s important your pooch stays hydrated. But what you may not know is too much water can actually be toxic.

“If dogs drink too much water when they’re extremely dehydrated, their bodies are not ready for it. They can become so diluted, all of the cells can burst,” said Bow Bottom Veterinary clinic owner Dr. Julie Schell.

“It’s pretty bad. It can definitely be deadly.”

It’s called water toxicity.

For the most part, dogs are able to regulate themselves, but when a dog is dehydrated, they can over-drink and become incredibly sick.

The Alberta Veterinary Medical Association said no statistics track how often it happens, but that it isn’t overly common.

“I think it’s probably under-reported,” said veterinary toxicologist Robert Coppock. “A lot of people don’t connect the dots after giving them water to drink when they’ve been water-deprived.”

In most cases, Coppock said, the owner isn’t intentionally depriving their dog of water. For example, a dog can be outside and knock over its water dish and be without water for a while.

His biggest pointer is to re-hydrate the dog slowly so it doesn’t over-drink.

Another big problem Calgary veterinarians are seeing is dogs drinking contaminated water when out playing in rivers.

“Even the most fast-flowing, clean-looking river is still going to have bacteria,” Schell warned.

Schell said she sees cases of water toxicity and dogs drinking contaminated water in her clinic every summer.

“I’ve seen many cases of dogs vomiting, but I’ve also seen cases of diarrhea from dogs drinking contaminated water,” Schell said.

She isn’t suggesting dog owners stop taking their pups on that sought-after river dip, just that they take a few precautions.

First, bring your own water source with you that you know is healthy, like a bottle of water filled at home.

Second, give your dog a quick rinse after the animal gets out of the river, or even after playing on a beach nearby without going in water.

Even contamination from water on the sand can get on your pooch’s paws, and the act of licking them can make your dog sick, she said.

As for over-drinking at home, there is a simple rule of thumb about how much is too much when it comes to water, Schell said.

“Multiply the dog’s weight by a hundred, that’s the amount of millilitres the maximum per day would be.”