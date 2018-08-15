Cranbrook woman goes missing while hiking in Kootenays

A search for a missing Cranbrook woman and her dog is now in its third day.

Columbia Valley RCMP say Louise Baxter, 52, disappeared on Sunday while hiking in the Jumbo Pass area in the Kootenays. According to police, Baxter was hiking with five others, but went missing after deciding to take a short walk by herself with her dog.

Baxter was reported missing on Monday.

Search and rescue teams have been deployed from Columbia Valley, Golden, Cranbrook, Kimberley and Creston. Search dogs are on the scene, as are helicopters.

Baxter was dressed for the conditions but did not have overnight provisions, according to witnesses. Police described the terrain as steep and difficult to search.

She is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-7 and 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, with a blue jacket underneath, and grey pants. Her dog, a golden poodle, was said to be leashed.