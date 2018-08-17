Bob Layton: What Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said

So, the Edmonton Heritage Days barn issue got settled very quickly, didn’t it?

Mayor Don Iveson got the barn ball rolling with some magic words. He said he was “pissed off”

That lit a fire under the decision makers.

The city is supposed to be helping worthwhile events, not hindering them with outdated policies.

Maybe the mayor needs to be lighting a fire under those who need to re-write such rubbish.

I wonder how much differently things would have worked out if the mayor had been less polite and more P.O.’d about things like the twisted bridge and the transit signalling and bike lanes that were pedalled in and then pedalled out.

How about the playground speed zone signs that were installed and then removed? Drivers were PO’d about that.

What about the poorly executed plan to license buskers in Old Strathcona?

Was the mayor happy with the pastel picnic tables on Jasper Avenue that were supposed to produce a passel of pedestrians?

Maybe if the mayor and council get a better grip on things, come the next election, the people won’t say what the mayor said about being “pissed off.”

Let me know what you think about that.