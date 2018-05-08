Edmonton city council to take 2nd look at playground zone rules Tuesday

Edmonton city council is set to take a second look at the playground zone rules Tuesday, after a debate started at the last meeting had to be pushed ahead due to a new motion introduced by Ward 9 Coun. Tim Cartmell.

The motion asked the administration to amend bylaws that would remove certain playground zones, redefine the location of playground zones, and change the hours of operation to 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. in the summer and 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. in winter.

Right now, in a school zone, the speed limit is 30 km/h between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., on days that students are in school. In a playground zone, the speed limit is 30 km/h from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

The motion also suggested the city’s parameters mirror the province’s criteria regarding playground area locations and speed limits.

Cartmell said when the previous city council voted for playground zones last fall it had good intentions, but the blanket approach has not worked. “The one-size-fits-all rarely fits all. Sometimes it doesn’t fit many,” he said late last month.

Cartmell thinks the city rushed implementation of the more than 400 playground speed zones.

“There’s a certain propensity for city to not to take the time to do it right — but always take the time to do it again. We’ve seen this a few times now, and I would like us to learn from this lesson,” he said.

WATCH: Edmonton councillor Tim Cartmell thinks the city rushed its playground speed zone implementation and says more than two dozen zones could soon be removed. Kendra Slugoski filed this report on April 19, 2018.

Cartmell represents the growing southwest Edmonton Ward 9, which is full of new schools and parks used by young families.

Last month he conducted an online survey and received almost 1,200 responses in under a week. He said the results show most people agreed speed must be lowered to keep kids safe, but the hours are a problem.

When asked to pick the best solution to address current concerns, the largest group of people — 34 per cent — picked reducing playground zone hours from 8:30 a.m. to one hour after sunset, which is the Alberta government standard.

Cartmell said many respondents commented that due to the long and dark winters Edmonton experiences, the current approach does not work.

In his ward, he says the back and forth speed changes on Riverbend Road have made it less safe. Ramsay Park along Riverbend Road was identified as the biggest problem playground zone in the survey, with Tomlinson Common in Terwillegar Towne, Falconer Road in Falconer Heights, and northern sections of Bulyea Heights also mentioned.

Cartmell said on the flip side, some arterial roads that need playground zones don’t have them.

Ward 10 Coun. Michael Walters said it’s a divisive issue.

“It feels to me like there’s consensus that we need to tweak the playground zones, reign them in, be more explicit about a playground is where playground equipment is,” Walters said. “A playground is where you have space that’s primarily used by children and school zones. So I feel like we’re pretty clear on that.”

Cartmell has called on the city to re-examine every playground zone. “Let’s look at places where there are fences, let’s make sure we’re protecting places with playground equipment. Let’s look at hours of operation, let’s examine to make sure we have the best solution we can.”

Earlier this year two locations in south Edmonton — W.P. Wagner School at Wagner Road and 86 Street and L.Y. Cairns Junior High School at 106 Street and 45 Avenue — were reviewed and the city decided to remove their playground zones.