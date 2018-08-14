Recovery mission underway after man drowns in Buntzen Lake

Coquitlam RCMP have confirmed there has been a drowning at Buntzen Lake.

Officers responded to a call of someone in distress just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

WATCH: Search and rescue issues warning after spike in drownings

Divers are on scene trying to recover the body of a man in his 40s.

There have been multiple drownings in B.C. this summer.

Popular spots to cool off like Buntzen Lake, Alice Lake and Golden Ears Park have all seen drownings this summer.

— With files from the Canadian Press