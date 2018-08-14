BC Drowning
Recovery mission underway after man drowns in Buntzen Lake

RCMP are searching for the body of a man who drowned in Buntzen Lake.

Coquitlam RCMP have confirmed there has been a drowning at Buntzen Lake.

Officers responded to a call of someone in distress just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Divers are on scene trying to recover the body of a man in his 40s.

There have been multiple drownings in B.C. this summer.

Popular spots to cool off like Buntzen LakeAlice Lake and Golden Ears Park have all seen drownings this summer.

— With files from the Canadian Press

