Redevelopment of Kingston city block appealed by rival developer

Queen’s University is weeks away from opening its doors to more than 25,000 students, and now, the approved build of an apartment complex near campus has been appealed.

Podium Developments assembled seven parcels of commercial and residential land from 575 to 611 Princess Street and 510 Frontenac Street, which is approximately one kilometre or a 15-minute walk from campus, where they plan to build a 10-storey apartment complex with over 500 rooms.

City council and the planning committee approved the construction of the complex, but recently, a competing developer has appealed their decision.

“I can’t remember the last time Podium had a development that Jay Patry didn’t take to the OMB (Ontario Municipal Board),” said City Coun. Jim Neill.

In 2018, OMB was replaced by the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal which will be responsible to approve Podium’s apartment project.

Rival developers are not the only ones who are against the development; several locals have banded together and are voicing their concerns.

“The height of the development will be an eyesore on the surrounding properties. It is an imposing structure out of character with the neighbourhood,” said Colin Finn and six other locals.

Neill has heard the residents’ concerns and admits that he too was against the original design of the complex in 2016, but Podium has made modifications to their draft, which was then approved by city council, said Neill.

The changes include:

The building will be reduced to a maximum of 10 storeys.

The higher floors will be stepped back from the street to reduce the visual impact.

There are fewer on-site parking spaces and no longer plans for off-site tenant parking.

The loading space will now be relocated in the back of the building.

The proposal includes a total of 359 residential units, including 214 bachelor, 19 one-bedroom, 58 two-bedroom, 56 three-bedroom and 12 four-bedroom dwelling units,” according to a planning report.

A timeline for when the appeal will be settled is yet to be announced.