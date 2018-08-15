Free parking no longer available at The Forks

The free ride has come to an end – the last of the free parking spots are gone from The Forks.

For thousands of years, The Forks has been a meeting place for all. But the newly installed parking metres have begun turning some people away.

“For a place like this where we are trying to promote it as a stopping spot for tourists … I don’t think this is the way to do it,” a man told Global News.

Paid parking was first implemented at The Forks parkade in June 2017, but the lot closest to the Forks Market still had free spots.

As of a month ago, all lots in the area now require visitors to pay for parking.

Money collected from parking is a major source of revenue, said Chelsea Thomson, communications manager with The Forks North Portage Partnership.

The revenue helps provide free programs and attractions at the busy tourist destination, said Thomson.

Adding more free parking hasn’t made a dent in number of visits, she added.

“We haven’t noticed our numbers decreasing last year when we started to make those changes,”

“With the increase in revenue we can offer more programming, more events, and more exciting things happening on site.”

Metres on site charge $1 per half hour. The second level of the parkade, reserved for those with a valid disability permit and families with small children, remains free.