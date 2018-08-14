Queen’s quarterback Nate Hobbs wants his final year to be a good one

The Queen’s football Gaels have opened training camp for the season ahead.

The Tri-colour coached by Pat Sheahan hope to improve on last year’s 4-4 record.

They made the Ontario University playoffs but lost to McMaster in the quarterfinals, 12-9.

“We believe we’re better than we were last year and we plan to prove it,” said fifth-year quarterback Nate Hobbs.

Hobbs, a geography major from Mississauga, led the Ontario University Association in passing last year with 2,570 yards. He also led the country with 21 touchdown passes.

“Western may be the team to beat but we believe we can compete with the defending Vanier Cup champions,” added the OUA second team all-star.

“Western returns a lot of players but so do we. We know McMaster, Laurier, Guelph and Ottawa will be strong. I believe the race for second place is wide open.”

The Gaels are practising twice a day this week in preparation for the season ahead. On Saturday they will play the Waterloo Warriors in an exhibition game at Kingston’s George Richardson Memorial Stadium. Kick off is 4 p.m.

“We want to win,” added Hobbs.

“It’s a home game for us and we don’t want to set the tone for the season with a loss on our home turf. I know there’s a lot of stuff to do and we want to get guys in to play, but at the same time we definitely want to win the game.”

The Gaels open the regular season on Sunday, Aug. 26 in Toronto against the York Lions.

Their home opener is Sunday, Sept. 2 against the Laurier Golden Hawks. Game time is 6.30 p.m.