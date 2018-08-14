Canada
August 14, 2018 1:34 pm
Updated: August 14, 2018 1:35 pm

Posthumous music video released from murdered Toronto rapper Smoke Dawg

By Staff The Canadian Press

Friends have identified 21-year-old rapper 'Smoke Dawg' as one of the people shot and killed on Queen Street in June. Kamil Karamali reports.

A A

TORONTO – The first posthumous track from Smoke Dawg, the rising Toronto rapper who was killed in a brazen shooting last June, has been posted online.

“No Discussion” features the performer alongside English grime artist AJ Tracey. It was posted on various streaming platforms on Monday.

READ MORE: Toronto rapper Smoke Dawg identified as 1 of 2 dead in downtown shooting


Story continues below

The music video was filmed before Smoke Dawg’s death and features him in the Regent Park neighbourhood where he grew up.

“No Discussion” was produced by Murda Beatz, known for his work on songs with rappers Travis Scott, G-Eazy and Drake. It’s one of a number of tracks expected to appear on Smoke Dawg’s forthcoming EP “Struggle Before Glory.”

READ MORE: 2 killed, 1 injured in downtown Toronto shooting

Smoke Dawg, born Jahvante Smart, was considered one of Toronto’s most promising young rappers after joining Drake on his Boy Meets World tour in Europe.

He was one of two men killed on June 30 in Toronto’s Entertainment District. The other was Ernest Modekwe, brand manager for hip-hop collective Prime Boys.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
AJ Tracey
No Discussion
Posthumous music video
Queen Street shooting
Regent Park neighbourhood
Smoke Dawg
Toronto rapper
YouTube

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News