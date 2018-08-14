Arrell Youth Centre workers reject tentative deal

Employees at the Arrell Youth Centre have voted to reject a tentative deal reached with their employer.

The deal was reached late Saturday with the help of a mediator.

However, members of OPSEU local 216 say they are still concerned about the employer’s proposed benefits cut.

In a statement, OPSEU president Warren (Smokey) Thomas says, “The CEO must accept full responsibility for this,” alleging CEO Kim Ciavarella refused to bargain for the past month unless she was allowed to possibly discipline OPSEU and its members.

“Taking a 20 per cent pay increase, while demanding your frontline staff pay more out of their own pocket for their health benefits is cruel,” he added.

The lockout at the centre began on April 27.

Arrell Youth Centre provides secure custody and program services for up to 16 male youth accused of serious crimes. For the past two years, it has been operating at capacity.

