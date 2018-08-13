World
August 13, 2018 9:43 pm

Staples manager wondered what a woman was hiding under her shirt. She was pregnant with twins

By Staff The Associated Press

This Tuesday, March 1, 2016, photo, shows a Staples store sign in New York.

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
A manager at an office supply store in North Carolina has been fired after a pregnant woman shopping there was confronted about what she was concealing beneath her shirt: “Twins,” she said.

Sherell Bates tells WSOC-TV she was paying for back-to-school supplies Friday when a police officer had her step aside and explain what was under her shirt.

Bates says she responded that she’s 34 weeks pregnant with a boy and a girl, but he didn’t believe her. So she lifted up her shirt to expose her belly.

Staples says the manager apologized and her purchases were refunded.

Says Bates: “No mom should have to go through that.”

Staples subsequently said in a statement Monday that the manager of the Pineville store “did not follow correct protocol” and was fired.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

