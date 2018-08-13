Montreal police search for leads after home burns down in Dorval

After a home burned down this weekend, work crews were picking up what was left Monday morning on Handfield Street in Dorval.

A major fire destroyed a large home under construction early Saturday morning. Flames engulfed the home at around 5:45 a.m.

“I woke up in my bedroom and I thought ‘My goodness this is an awful bright sun rise,'” neighbour Fred Grindley said.

The house, once a construction site, is now a crime scene as Montreal police’s arson squad is presently conducting an ongoing investigation.

“We are working really hard to determine the cause of that fire, to try and understand who did this and try to get a lead to a potential suspect,” Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said.

Despite speaking to the owners and the neighbours, police say they have not found any leads in the case. While police say the fire is being treated as criminal, the cause of it is still not known.

“We have asked them if there was any threat or conflict that could lead to a potential suspect but for now we still trying to determine exactly what happened,” Brabant said.

Grindley’s house borders the lot with the burnt down home. He said many residents did not like the large modern house.

“A few of the neighbours were not too happy with it,” he said.

“They said it didn’t fit in properly with this neighbourhood.”

While little remains, the foundation of the home is still undamaged from the fire.

Residents in the area told Global News the owners have not yet decided on whether they will rebuild the home.

Police are asking for the public’s help. They ask anyone with information to contact the Info-Crime line at 514-939-1133.