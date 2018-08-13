Kinder Morgan demonstrators ignore deadline to take down Camp Cloud

Anti-pipeline demonstrators camped out on Burnaby Mountain are staying put, despite a court order to take down “Camp Cloud” by Sunday night.

On Friday, a B.C. Supreme Court judge granted the City of Burnaby an injunction to remove the pipeline protest camp outside one of Kinder Morgan’s terminals.

As of Monday morning, the only movement consisted of a trailer that was relocated down the road. The other makeshift homes and structures remained.

WATCH: Camp Cloud court injunction

“The plan is to stand our ground,” said Camp Cloud resident George Manuel Jr. “We haven’t changed our tone. We are a peaceful group here.”

Under the terms of the injunction, protesters at Camp Cloud had 48 hours to remove all structures, shelters and vehicles from the encampment near Underhill and Shellmont streets.

WATCH: City of Burnaby eviction order for Kinder Morgan pipeline protest camp

The City says the camp, which includes a two-storey wooden “watchtower,” makeshift shower facilities and a fire that burns around-the-clock, violates several bylaws and trespasses on city property.

Indigenous camp members says the fire is sacred.

READ MORE: Alberta pro-pipeline group wants to come to B.C. and evict Camp Cloud

The city says it is working with RCMP. Late Monday morning, one Camp Cloud supporter did not say that the camp would move, but hinted at the possibility of a resolution.

“This is called Camp Cloud and it’s in my opinion that clouds move and make bigger clouds,” he said.

— With files from Simon Little