Alberta pro-pipeline group wants to come to B.C. and evict Camp Cloud

A Calgary-based pro-pipeline activist has put together a group to “clean up” Burnaby’s Camp Cloud, a demonstration against the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion.

The “Citizens Committee to Evict Camp Cloud” was started last month and already has over 300 members.

Leader Cory Morgan said the camp, which is set up outside the Kinder Morgan worksite, is making a mockery of Canadians.

“Seems like a ragtag group of individuals is able to hinder completely legal commerce, and this is the sort of thing that’s making a bad example of all of Canada and chasing away investment,” he said.

Morgan said that if the campers are still there after the Supreme Court ruling on Aug. 10, the Alberta committee will make its way to B.C. and take matters into their own hands.

“We’re at a point where if the authorities won’t come and kick the illegal people out of there, then we’ll do it ourselves,” he said.

“These guys have set up two-storey structures, they’ve got junk laying around, they’ve got trash — so we’ll just come in and clean it up.”

He added that the pipeline expansion project is extremely important to Alberta’s economy.

“Trans Mountain’s kind of our final hope,” he said.

The Camp Cloud protesters were given eviction notices on July 18, but many have not complied.

Global News has reached out to the camp for comment.