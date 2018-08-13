Man threatens police officer with machete, hammer: Kingston police

Kingston police have arrested a man after they say threatened a police officer with several weapons.

According to police, on Sunday evening around 7 p.m., police responded to a midtown home to deal with a disturbance call.

One officer saw a man near the back of the home and apparently called out to him. Police say the man then started advancing towards the officer while holding a machete.

Police say the man stopped after the officer drew her firearm and told the man to stop several times.

The man then allegedly put the blade down, but he continued walking towards the officer as she ordered him to raise his hands.

Police say the man then pulled out a hammer from his waistband and did not put it down until after several commands to do so.

The 37-year-old Kingston man was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.