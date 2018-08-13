‘Generous, wise’: Family describes teen killed near Lockport over the weekend

A Selkirk family is struggling with their grief after a 15-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run on Friday night.

Stephanie Harris confirmed her brother, Ben Harris, died after a vehicle went off the road and hit his bicycle on Donald Road near Highway 9 in Lockport just before midnight.

“At only 15, Ben was a beautiful, responsible, generous, and wise person who was loved by all,” Harris said in a post on social media.

His friend, who was riding with him, was also hit and was taken to hospital where he is in stable condition. Ben was riding home from a sleepover.

A memorial has started to grow at the site of the crash.

Two roadside memorials were erected over the weekend near Lockport, MB for Ben Harris, the 15-year-old struck and killed on his bicycle. A man from Calgary is facing numerous charges, including driving while impaired. pic.twitter.com/mbUOScWCDG — Timm Bruch (@GlobalTimm) August 13, 2018

“I was shocked, and saddened,” George Pike, the mayor of the RM of St. Andrews said. “I was at a meeting early this morning and there was a lot of people talking about it, quite shocked about it, they’re feeling sorry for the family.”

A 29-year-old man from Calgary is facing numerous charges, including driving while impaired (drug) and causing death and bodily harm.

Police said the driver ran away on foot after hitting the two boys, and the RCMP’s K9 unit tracked him down.

“Very unusual for our municipality,” Pike said. “A stolen truck at midnight with boys riding on their bicycles, everything had to come together at the wrong time, unfortunately, this was the result.”

Hundreds of people in Selkirk and the surrounding areas posted condolences on social media.

“My condolences to you and your family! My heart goes out to you. My Daughter Claudia has been in school with Ben since grade 1,” wrote Cora Bell. “Our thoughts are with you.”

Funeral plans have yet to be decided, Harris said.