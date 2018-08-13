Tentative deal ends Arrell Youth Centre lockout: OPSEU

A tentative deal to end a three-and-a-half month lockout at the Arrell Youth Centre in Hamilton has finally been reached, thanks to the help of a mediator.

The 60 members of OPSEU Local 216 were locked out on April 27 and the facility was shut down, forcing the youth to far-away facilities across the province.

At the heart of the dispute was the cost of benefit premiums.

OPSEU president Warren (Smokey) Thomas says the tentative deal was reached late Saturday and includes a guarantee of no reprisals or discipline for employees’ activities during the lockout.

In a statement, he said, “We’re pleased that our members can finally return to the jobs they love and continue the important work of protecting the community and helping some of the most troubled youth being held in provincial custody.”

Arrell Youth Centre provides secure custody and program services for up to 16 male youth accused of serious crimes. For the past two years, it has been operating at capacity.

