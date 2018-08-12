Crime
August 12, 2018 6:48 pm

Police investigating suspicious death in Calgary’s northwest

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in northwest Calgary on Sunday.

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating a suspicious death in the city’s northwest.

Around 10 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a house in the 3400 block of 19 Street N.W. where they found a man’s body.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, officials said.

Police are not releasing further details until the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner can determine cause of death.

Anyone with information should call:

  • the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234
  • the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877
  • Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

