Police investigating suspicious death in Calgary’s northwest
The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating a suspicious death in the city’s northwest.
Around 10 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a house in the 3400 block of 19 Street N.W. where they found a man’s body.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, officials said.
Police are not releasing further details until the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner can determine cause of death.
Anyone with information should call:
- the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234
- the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877
- Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
