Body of missing swimmer recovered from Pontbriand Lake Sunday morning

The body of a 23-year-old man was recovered Sunday morning from the waters of Lac Pontbriand in Rawdon, 75 km north of Montreal.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay said the young man was swimming with friends when he disappeared under the water.

Emergency services were called at 3:15 a.m. and the search for the Montreal man began at 4 a.m.

“Firefighters searched the waters while police combed the shores,” Tremblay said.

SQ divers joined the search at around 9:30 a.m. and the body was discovered a short time later.

“He was found at around 10,” Tremblay said, “inside the cordoned-off swimming area. The water is about 10 to 12 feet deep.”

Tremblay said the beach, located near a dam, is a private-access beach.

While an investigation is underway to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the man’s death, Tremblay said swimming inexperience and alcohol may have been contributing factors.

As of Aug. 7, the total number of drownings in Quebec for 2018 was listed as 39 on the Quebec Lifesaving Society website, compared to 36 at the same time last year.