Crime
August 11, 2018 11:35 am

One man in custody after fatal Mississauga stabbing Friday: Peel Police

By Web Writer  Global News

Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Mississauga Friday evening.

Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press
Peel Regional Police say one man is in custody after a fatal stabbing in Mississauga Friday night.

Police said they were called to Hillcrest Avenue and Hurontario Street at 8 p.m. with reports of a stabbing.

One man was transported to hospital. It is unclear at this time when he succumbed to his injuries.

There is no suspect or victim information available at this time.

More to come.

