One man in custody after fatal Mississauga stabbing Friday: Peel Police

Peel Regional Police say one man is in custody after a fatal stabbing in Mississauga Friday night.

Police said they were called to Hillcrest Avenue and Hurontario Street at 8 p.m. with reports of a stabbing.

Police and Tac in the area of Hillcrest / Hurontario for a stabbing

Please avoid area

1 male taken to local hospital unknown injuries at this time

1 male in custody.

Call received at 8:00pm pic.twitter.com/hJdLVjo97F — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) August 11, 2018

One man was transported to hospital. It is unclear at this time when he succumbed to his injuries.

There is no suspect or victim information available at this time.

More to come.