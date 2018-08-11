One man in custody after fatal Mississauga stabbing Friday: Peel Police
Peel Regional Police say one man is in custody after a fatal stabbing in Mississauga Friday night.
Police said they were called to Hillcrest Avenue and Hurontario Street at 8 p.m. with reports of a stabbing.
One man was transported to hospital. It is unclear at this time when he succumbed to his injuries.
There is no suspect or victim information available at this time.
More to come.
