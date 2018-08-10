70 km/h winds, heavy downpours and hail set to ‘complicate’ B.C. wildfire fight

There’s good and bad news for crews fighting wildfires in B.C.’s interior: winds are about to pick up — but things could get wet, too.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement about a cold front expected to push through the Central Interior over Friday night.

The statement applies to the Fraser Canyon, Nicola, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap and South Thompson regions.

“Winds will shift abruptly to a more westerly direction with the passage of the front and become quite gusty,” said Environment Canada.

“Additionally, thunderstorms are expected to develop as moisture from an upper low moving towards the coast gets involved.”

The agency is forecasting winds of up to 70 kilometres per hour.

However, along with the strong winds, Environment Canada is forecasting localized heavy downpours, along with the risk of hail which could “complicate firefighting efforts.”

New lightning strikes are also a concern.

Residents are being advised to stay tuned to the weather for possible changes in conditions.

