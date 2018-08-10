Lifeguard strike averted in Longueuil, public pools to remain open

A tentative agreement was reached between the City of Longueuil and the union representing over 250 lifeguards on the South Shore.

Details of the deal have yet to be made public until it has been passed by union members and city officials.

The union had announced a strike for Monday, which would have forced the closure of 25 public pools and 21 wading pools throughout Longueuil’s municipalities and neighbouring Charron Island.

The union confirmed the cancellation of the strike to its members following Friday’s deal.

