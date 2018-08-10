Canada
August 10, 2018 8:26 pm
Updated: August 10, 2018 8:30 pm

Lifeguard strike averted in Longueuil, public pools to remain open

Justin Bulman By Producer  Global News

The union representing 250 lifeguards throughout the South Shore announced the cancellation of a looming strike to its members.

Dan Spector / Global News File
A A

A tentative agreement was reached between the City of Longueuil and the union representing over 250 lifeguards on the South Shore.

Details of the deal have yet to be made public until it has been passed by union members and city officials.

READ MORE: Longueuil public pools to close if lifeguards follow through on strike threat

The union had announced a strike for Monday, which would have forced the closure of 25 public pools and 21 wading pools throughout Longueuil’s municipalities and neighbouring Charron Island.

The union confirmed the cancellation of the strike to its members following Friday’s deal.

WATCH: Lifeguard strike to halt activity at Longueuil pools

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Lifeguards
lifeguards strike
Longueuil
Longueuil lifeguards strike
South Shore
Strike
Tentative Agreement

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News