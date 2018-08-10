Vigilant citizen helps RCMP charge man for theft

The Ponoka RCMP have laid 95 charges against a 32-year-old man for theft after they were tipped off by an alert citizen.

32-year-old Christian Singer is charged with failing to comply with conditions of recognizance, theft over $5000, theft under $5000 and being in possession of stolen mail.

On Wednesday, RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at a commercial business on 46 Avenue in Ponoka.

Officers arrived when Singer was allegedly siphoning fuel from a piece of heavy equipment. The investigation determined the vehicle was stolen and Singer was arrested.

In the vehicle, officers reported finding stolen license plates, mail, tools and a stereo. The holiday trailer being pulled by the truck was also stolen and recovered by RCMP.

In a release, Ponoka RCMP said, “The actions of thoughtful and concerned citizens make a real impact in preventing crime. RCMP encourage the public to report suspicious activity to police.”

Singer was remanded into custody and is due in Ponoka Provincial Court on August 17.