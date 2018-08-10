Grocery store locations among first round of approvals for Calgary cannabis dispensaries

Calgarians are getting a better idea of where they’ll be able to purchase recreational marijuana, whether at a dedicated dispensary or perhaps under the roof of a supermarket.

And based on the addresses released by the City of Calgary, it looks like you might just be able to pick up cannabis while out grocery shopping at major grocery stores around the city.

Eleven Calgary Co-op locations, including one gas station, received approvals to sell cannabis. Seven Real Canadian Superstores and one Real Canadian Liquor Store also got approval.

Both grocery-store chains had previously stated intentions to apply to sell cannabis at their locations.

Four notable malls in Calgary will be getting dispensaries: Chinook Centre, Southcentre Mall, Deerfoot City Mall and Midnapore Mall. A yet-to-be-constructed retail centre in the new Legacy community in the city’s southeast also received an approval for a cannabis store.

Three Second Cup locations got approvals and will be part of the National Access Cannabis network of dispensaries.

The historic Palace Theatre on Stephen Avenue also received an approval to open a cannabis store, partnering with Westleaf.

As of Thursday, August 9, 155 decisions have been made on the 187 applications made in April — 83 applications have been approved and 11 are pending approval.

You can see a map of the approved locations below.

In reviewing the applications, the city looks for compliance with land-use bylaws, concentrations of stores within the neighbourhood, conformity to separation distance requirements, comments from the public and “overall compatibility with the community in which it is proposed.”

The City of Calgary said that as of August 10, all of the April applications have been reviewed.