August 10, 2018 3:28 pm
Updated: August 10, 2018 4:00 pm

Toronto emergency crews conducting water rescue operation at Woodbine Beach

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto police say a water rescue operation is underway at Woodbine Beach.

Toronto police say they’re conducting a water rescue operation at Woodbine Beach after receiving reports three people were in distress.

Police said emergency crews were called to Woodbine Beach, near Lake Shore Boulevard East and Woodbine Avenue, before 2:40 p.m. on Friday.

A police spokesperson said officers received reports two people were pulled from the water and that another person is still missing.

Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said seven fire units are currently on scene.

Firefighters, paramedics, police and lifeguards are involved in the operation.

More to come.

