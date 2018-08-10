Peel police charge man with 2nd-degree murder after April death of Brampton man

Peel Regional Police have made a second arrest in connection with the death of a man in Brampton in early April.

Police said officers responded to a call around 2:25 p.m. on April 8 and located the body of a man in the area of Middleton Way and MacKay Street just south of Bovaird Drive.

Police had initially described the man’s death as suspicious. Authorities later confirmed the man was the victim of a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Valentino Pauletto, of Brampton.

On April 8, investigators arrested and charged 36-year-old John Albert Lopez with accessory after the fact to murder.

He appeared in a Brampton court on April 9.

On Thursday, police said 23-year-old Colin Sookram was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Investigators have not released any details on the circumstances surrounding the homicide or how Pauletto died.

Police said in a Twitter post at the time the death was an “isolated incident.”

The incident marked the ninth homicide in Peel in 2018.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453-2121 ext. 3205 or to call Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from David Shum