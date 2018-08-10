smoke manitoba
August 10, 2018 12:16 pm

Haze over Manitoba to stick around through Saturday

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

The haze over Winnipeg will stick around, likely through the weekend.

Global News
A A

The bad news first: the smoke that made its way to Manitoba this week, then cleared, is back again and will stay at least through Saturday.

The good news: the smoke will reduce predicted record-setting temperatures by a few degrees.

READ MORE: Haze over Manitoba caused by smoke from B.C and Alberta wildfires

Smoke from fires in B.C. and Alberta is again drifting on the jet stream into southern and central Manitoba. While there are fires burning in Manitoba as well, they are not contributing much of the smoke, according to a provincial spokesperson.

“Stronger southerly winds are expected Saturday afternoon in southern Manitoba, and this could help clear some smoke for part of the region,” said Global News weather specialist Adriana Zhang.

“The haze is also affecting temperatures by lowering expected daytime highs by one or two degrees.”

Story continues below

In addition to a heat warning where Environment Canada is predicting highs of up to 36 C on the weekend, much of Manitoba is also under an air quality index advisory.

“Smoke and reduced air quality will continue to impact portions of the province into the weekend, especially if additional forest fires develop over the region,” said Environment Canada.

“If your home is not air-conditioned, be sure the house doesn’t get too warm when doors and windows are closed to keep out smoke. Exposure to too much heat can also result in illness.”

WATCH: Winnipeg construction workers trying to beat the heat on Wednesday

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta fires
BC fires
Haze
Hot Weather
manitoba fires
Smoke
smoke manitoba
summer haze

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News