Haze over Manitoba to stick around through Saturday

The bad news first: the smoke that made its way to Manitoba this week, then cleared, is back again and will stay at least through Saturday.

The good news: the smoke will reduce predicted record-setting temperatures by a few degrees.

Smoke from fires in B.C. and Alberta is again drifting on the jet stream into southern and central Manitoba. While there are fires burning in Manitoba as well, they are not contributing much of the smoke, according to a provincial spokesperson.

“Stronger southerly winds are expected Saturday afternoon in southern Manitoba, and this could help clear some smoke for part of the region,” said Global News weather specialist Adriana Zhang.

“The haze is also affecting temperatures by lowering expected daytime highs by one or two degrees.”

Plenty of smoke (light brown/grey) visible over southern Manitoba this morning. Will likely thin out a bit in the afternoon, but will still impact daytime highs, likely cutting them down by 2-3°C. Most weather models can't handle this, so automated forecasts will be far too warm. pic.twitter.com/KUBtY14dqB — Weather in the 'Peg (@WeatherInThePeg) August 10, 2018

In addition to a heat warning where Environment Canada is predicting highs of up to 36 C on the weekend, much of Manitoba is also under an air quality index advisory.

“Smoke and reduced air quality will continue to impact portions of the province into the weekend, especially if additional forest fires develop over the region,” said Environment Canada.

“If your home is not air-conditioned, be sure the house doesn’t get too warm when doors and windows are closed to keep out smoke. Exposure to too much heat can also result in illness.”

