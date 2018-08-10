Suspicious fires near downtown Kelowna under investigation

The Kelowna Fire Department was kept hopping with several spot fires Thursday night, two of them in close proximity,

The first fire was reported behind the Cornerstone Shelter on Leon Avenue at Pandosy Street just after 8 p.m.

Smoke was seen rising from a portable bathroom in the alley, facilities that have been added to the area because the shelter occupies a building where the plumbing is out of service.

Firefighters said toilet paper was set on fire and dropped into the sewage.

At 10:20 p.m., fire crews were called to a fully-involved dumpster fire behind the 7/11 at Gordon Drive and Bernard Avenue.

As they arrived at the blaze, some of the fire crew were diverted to a garbage can on fire at the bus stop on Lawrence Avenue, half a block away.

The fire seen burning at the bus stop shot sparks reminiscent of a firecracker.

When asked if a fire bug was on the loose, firefighters at the scene only shrugged and wondered the same.