Woman guilty of white powder scares, bomb threats released early

Alexa Emerson, the woman responsible for suspicious package scares and bomb threats in Saskatoon, has been released from custody early.

Global News has learned from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice that Emerson, who is also known as Amanda Totcheck, was released on Aug. 5.

READ MORE: Alexa Emerson not ordered to pay restitution for crimes

Seventeen businesses, institutions and schools were put into lock down or evacuated in 2016 and 2017.

The cost to respond to the numerous calls is estimated at over $200,000, according to the City of Saskatoon. She was not ordered to pay restitution for the crimes.

In May, Emerson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years less a day behind bars for 81 charges, which were condensed down to 15 offences. Minus time already served, she had 115 days before she was expected to be released.

This meant she was supposed to be set free mid-September from Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert, Sask.

WATCH ABOVE: 3rd lawyer for woman accused in Saskatoon suspicious packages and uttering threats case steps away

The ministry said Emerson was eligible for release under federal legislation and she will remain on probation for three years as set out by the court at sentencing.

Her court conditions upon her release were to obey a curfew, have limited access to a cellphone for the first eight months, keeping the peace as well as see a mental health professional when ordered to do so.