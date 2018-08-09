Canadian golf siblings push each other to make it to the sport’s highest level

Not only are Austin James and Augusta James brother and sister, they are also both professional golfers on verge of fulfilling their dream of playing at the sport’s highest level.

Austin, 22, turned pro last August. Earlier this year he won his first tournament taking home first place at the Great Lakes Tour stop at Copetown Woods just outside of Hamilton.

“A bit of a rainy day and I just kind of knew it was going to be a good day for me battling the weather and stuff like that,” Austin said.

“I ended up putting a good round together and it was good enough to win.”

Twenty-five-year-old Augusta has been on the Symetra Tour – one step below the LPGA — for the last four years, earning 14 top-ten finishes and winning the Patty Berg Memorial in 2015.

READ MORE: NHL all-stars golf for mental health in 6th annual Nazem Kadri Charity Classic

“Both of us being professional golfers and actually competing in professional events and winning professional events and stuff is probably more than I thought back when I was 10 years old and starting this grind and this dream,” Augusta said.

In 2014, Augusta won the Canadian Women’s Amateur and just two weeks later Austin captured the National Junior Boys Championship.

“She’s won pretty much everything — Ontario junior, Ontario Women’s Am and then the Canadian Women’s Am,” Austin said. “The only tournament she hasn’t really won was the Canadian junior and that’s kind the one that I ‘did’ win. So it was nice to kind of mix that in there and at least I have something that she hasn’t won.”

READ MORE: Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson hits hole-in-one at British Women’s Open

“I think he had way more pressure on him than I ever did,” Augusta said. “I’m just able to just go fly under the radar and do my own thing and when Austin started playing well at the Canadian junior there was a lot of pressure on him to potentially win back to back weeks. So for him to pull that off I think was unbelievable.”

The siblings learned to play the game at the Loyalist Country Club in Bath, Ont., where their dad Geoff is the head pro.

Austin will be heading to Q-school for the Web.com Tour in October while Augusta will be teeing it up at the Canadian Open in Regina later this month.