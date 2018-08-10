Local brew on tap at 2018 Winnipeg Beer Festival

There’s a key ingredient for this year’s Winnipeg Beer Festival and it’s local.

The festival, being held at Fort Gibraltar, is showcasing breweries in our back yard as a way to shed a light on the growing industry in the city.

Planners of the even, which is now in it’s second year, said they have wanted to do this for quite some time.

“We thought we should do a beer event but had to wait for the brewers to pop up. Last year, we had eight breweries and this year we’re going to have 12,” organizer Shawn Bradson said.

Brewers who are participating said the festival is an important event to have.

“It really drives the local support. It gives recognition for the craft brewers. It means a lot to see the local support,” said head brewer of Trans Canada Brewing Co., Morgan Wielgosz.

More information on the Aug. 12 event can be found here.

WATCH: Local brewers to showcase work at Winnipeg Beer Festival